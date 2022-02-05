Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,168. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 140,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.