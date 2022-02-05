Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 4,210,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,168. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

