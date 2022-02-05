FCA Corp TX Acquires Shares of 5,700 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

