Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 3,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

About Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.