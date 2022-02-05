Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 876 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,531,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

