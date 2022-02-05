Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

