Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 85 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

