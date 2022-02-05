Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.