Financial Analysis: Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp N/A N/A N/A ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intapp and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 8 0 3.00 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

Intapp presently has a consensus target price of $41.13, indicating a potential upside of 107.91%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.20%. Given Intapp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Intapp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intapp and ShotSpotter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $214.63 million 5.62 -$46.76 million N/A N/A ShotSpotter $45.73 million 7.15 $1.23 million ($0.11) -254.73

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intapp.

Summary

Intapp beats ShotSpotter on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

