First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $52.07. Approximately 235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

