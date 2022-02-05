First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 359,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,527. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after buying an additional 67,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

