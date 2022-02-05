First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Northwest Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. First Northwest Bancorp is based in Port Angeles, Washington. “

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNWB. Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.93.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 55,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 143,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.