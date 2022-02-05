First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,999 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Farfetch by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $19.26 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

