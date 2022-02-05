First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,235 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

