First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $3,786,966. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $203.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.