First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $915,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

