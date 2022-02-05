First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $847,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ANF opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
