Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,797,000 after buying an additional 70,546 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

FIVN stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

