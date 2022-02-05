Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $15.47 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.28.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

