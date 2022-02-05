Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ford's aggressive electrification push, with planned spending of around $30 billion by 2025 and the target of 40% of its global vehicle volume to become all-electric by the end of the decade, augurs well. While Mustang Mach-E has already become a hit among consumers, upcoming launches like F- 150 Electric, Maverick hybrid pickup and E-Transit are set to further drive the firm’s top line. Raised full-year 2021 guidance and dividend restoration spark optimism. Yet, Ford’s massive spending in green vehicles and self-driving cars is likely to strain near-term financials. Chip-related headwinds including high commodities and freight expenses, a tough labor market as well as logistical challenges will also play spoilsport. The rising debt levels is another concern. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of F stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.