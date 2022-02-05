Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Fortinet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

