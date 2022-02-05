Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Fortinet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
