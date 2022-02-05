Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $353.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.91.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.54. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

