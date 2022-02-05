Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $353.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.91.
NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.54. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $371.77.
In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
