FourThought Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,776 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.97 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

