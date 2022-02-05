FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

