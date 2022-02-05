FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

