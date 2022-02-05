FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 9.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 104,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 102.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $171.65 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day moving average of $194.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

