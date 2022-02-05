FourThought Financial LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $132.00 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

