FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

UTF opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

