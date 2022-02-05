Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $32.19 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,342,000 after acquiring an additional 144,532 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 246,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 76,024 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,433,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.76 and its 200 day moving average is $310.53. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

