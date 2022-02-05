Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $455,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 61.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 276.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.