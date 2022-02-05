Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,343 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $554,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

