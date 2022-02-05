Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 12,137 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,094,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $666,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,275,619,000 after buying an additional 537,935 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,183,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $994,663,000 after purchasing an additional 733,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

