Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,867,872 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,960,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,867,872 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $826,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.