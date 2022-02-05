freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) PT Raised to €27.50 at Citigroup

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its price target upped by Citigroup from €26.50 ($29.78) to €27.50 ($30.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.72) to €23.00 ($25.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. freenet has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

