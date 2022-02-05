Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

