Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.26 ($75.57).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €60.76 ($68.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a fifty-two week high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €56.93 and a 200-day moving average of €61.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

