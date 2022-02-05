Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Down 7.3%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 24,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,447,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

