Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Critical Review

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group -76.03% N/A -18.61%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Frontier Group and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 LATAM Airlines Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Frontier Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.07 -$4.55 billion ($4.72) -0.09

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LATAM Airlines Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Group beats LATAM Airlines Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

