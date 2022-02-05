FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. 2,112 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.