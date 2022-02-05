fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUBO. Roth Capital reduced their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,773,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,239,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.09.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

