Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Cap of $43.18 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $43.18 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07267085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.10 or 1.00122960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006603 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

