FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.71.

TSE:ERO opened at C$16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.67. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

