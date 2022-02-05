FY2021 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Increased by Analyst

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.72. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Shares of CF opened at $75.06 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $75.81. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,105,784. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

