FY2021 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Increased by Barrington Research

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Barrington Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of fuboTV in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.70). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million.

FUBO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in fuboTV by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 329,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 116.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.