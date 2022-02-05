FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.48. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.