FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Cut by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

NYSE EAT opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

