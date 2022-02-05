Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 37,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 16.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Corteva by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $2,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.