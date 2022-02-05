Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 179.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

