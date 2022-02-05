Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,621,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 379,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of APA by 43.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.44. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

