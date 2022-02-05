Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.70% of Marine Products worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of MPX opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.16. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.